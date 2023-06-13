Tributes after Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies ‘peacefully’ at home

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.

The Dublin-born singer, who has been battling a rare blood disorder for a number of years, died peacefully today at home, his family confirmed in a statement.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, his daughter Keira confirmed the singer died “peacefully” after a “courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family”.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” she said.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

Dignam was admitted to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital in July 2022 where he spent six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

Since December 2022 he has been cared for by his family at home with the support of a palliative care team.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to Dignam today, stating: “For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation.

“In addition to their well-loved albums and hit singles such as ‘This Is’ and ‘Crazy World’, Aslan will be remembered in particular for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience.

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights, with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.”

He added: “As a result, people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play and will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy. Indeed, I will personally remember a typically memorable performance from Christy in Áras an Uachtaráin in 2016.

“Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced.

“It is hard to believe that he has left us."

Dignam leaves behind his wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera and a wide circle of family and friends.