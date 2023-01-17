Aslan’s Christy Dignam receiving palliative care at home family confirms

ASLAN frontman Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home his family has confirmed.

The Dublin-born singer, who has been battling a rare blood disorder for a number of years, was admitted to the city’s Beaumont Hospital in July 2022, where he spent six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

On Monday, January 15 his family confirmed that he has been at home being cared for by his family since December 2022.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed: “Christy and Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son in law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.”

They added: “In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

In October 2022, 61-year-old Dignam appeared on the Late Late Show to promote his first ever solo album, The Man Who Stayed Alive.

There the singer also spoke about his battle with the incurable disease amyloidosis, which is the build-up of an abnormal protein in tissues and organs.

The singer admitted that he wanted to leave a personal musical legacy after he passed away.

"I love Aslan but I just wanted to see if I'd be capable of doing a solo album," he told Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

"You want something to live after you're dead.

"We [Aslan] have Crazy World and stuff like that which are great, amazing songs, but they're the band's — I don't feel like I own them,” he added.

"I wanted to do something personal where my life is at the moment."

For more than 40 years Dignam and his band Aslan have been a mainstay of the Irish music scene.

Breaking through with their demo single This Is, released in the Spring of 1986, they followed up with their album Feel No Shame, which went to number one in the Irish album charts.

The band have gone on to produce a total of six studio albums and continue to tour Ireland, the UK and further afield.

This week, via the band’s Facebook page, Aslan said there are "no words" to describe how they are feeling regarding the update on Mr Dignam's health.

The band said they and Christy are devastated that all future shows will be cancelled, as performing is not now possible, but that his health has always been their priority.

“As always Christy’s health has been and is our priority,” they added, “it has been a tough road for us all, but most of all Christy.’

They added: “Thank you all for being you, you are the most sincere and loyal fans and we know how lucky we are to have you.”