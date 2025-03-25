Threats which saw schools closed across Northern Ireland confirmed as a ‘hoax’
A THREATENING email sent to nine schools in Northern Ireland has been confirmed by police to have been a ‘hoax’.

Three schools in Strabane in Co. Tyrone, three schools in Ballycastle, Co., Antrim and three schools in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh received the email yesterday morning.

PSNI officers were called to each school to engage with staff.

Six schools were closed yesterday due to the threatening email

The schools in Enniskillen stayed open, although the schools in Ballycastle and Strabane closed their doors to students while the threat was investigated.

It has since been confirmed by the PSNI that their investigations found “nothing untoward at any of the schools”.

“Based on enquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax,” they added.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing the police for added.

"We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents,” PSNI Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said.

"Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date,” she added.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to liaise with each of the schools impacted to provide reassurance."

Education Minister Paul Given has condemend the incident.

"I condemn the disruption caused after an email was sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland," he said.

“I welcome the speedy response from the PSNI who have assessed the threat and explained to schools they do not need to take any action as a result of this hoax," he added.

