Security alert in Derry which saw school closed declared a ‘hoax’

A SECURITY alert which caused a school to close in Derry has been declared a ‘hoax’.

Officers were called after a suspicious package was discovered in the Limavady Raod area in Waterside yesterday morning (May 28).

A primary school and nursery located in the area closed its doors for the day while the incident was investigated.

A security alert was put in place, which has since been lifted.

“Ammunition technical officers examined the package, which was reported to us at around 10.15am. We can now confirm this was a hoax device,” PSNI Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I want to thank the public and, in particular, the local school community for their understanding and co-operation as we worked our way through this incident.”

She added: "We know the public safety operation caused disruption and inconvenience, in particular for Ebrington Primary School and Nursery who, as a precaution, made the decision to close for the day.

“Please be reassured when these type of incidents are reported to us, we have a duty to investigate thoroughly and do all we can as public safety is of paramount importance."

No homes were evacuated and no roads were closed as a result of the security alert.

The PSNI have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Police appeal for anyone with information about this incident to call 101, and quote 414 of 28/05/25,” they said in a statement.