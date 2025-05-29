Security alert in Derry which saw school closed declared a ‘hoax’
News

Security alert in Derry which saw school closed declared a ‘hoax’

A SECURITY alert which caused a school to close in Derry has been declared a ‘hoax’.

Officers were called after a suspicious package was discovered in the Limavady Raod area in Waterside yesterday morning (May 28).

A primary school and nursery located in the area closed its doors for the day while the incident was investigated.

A cordon set up in the Wateride area has since been lifted

A security alert was put in place, which has since been lifted.

“Ammunition technical officers examined the package, which was reported to us at around 10.15am. We can now confirm this was a hoax device,” PSNI Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I want to thank the public and, in particular, the local school community for their understanding and co-operation as we worked our way through this incident.”

She added: "We know the public safety operation caused disruption and inconvenience, in particular for Ebrington Primary School and Nursery who, as a precaution, made the decision to close for the day.

“Please be reassured when these type of incidents are reported to us, we have a duty to investigate thoroughly and do all we can as public safety is of paramount importance."
No homes were evacuated and no roads were closed as a result of the security alert.

The PSNI have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Police appeal for anyone with information about this incident to call 101, and quote 414 of 28/05/25,” they said in a statement.

See More: Derry, Hoax, PSNI, Waterside

Related

Man arrested after female police officer assaulted during incident in Derry
News 1 week ago

Man arrested after female police officer assaulted during incident in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate playground arson attack
News 1 week ago

Police investigate playground arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation after shots fired at Derry home
News 2 weeks ago

Investigation after shots fired at Derry home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Minister joins global tech leaders in Singapore to promote Ireland's commitment to sector
Business 1 day ago

Minister joins global tech leaders in Singapore to promote Ireland's commitment to sector

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish entrepreneur receives international award for work which ‘preserves the planet’
Business 1 day ago

Irish entrepreneur receives international award for work which ‘preserves the planet’

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins expresses ‘solidarity’ with people of Liverpool following ‘horrific’ victory parade collision
News 1 day ago

President Higgins expresses ‘solidarity’ with people of Liverpool following ‘horrific’ victory parade collision

By: Fiona Audley

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell joins cast of new BBC comedy being filmed in Dublin
Entertainment 1 day ago

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell joins cast of new BBC comedy being filmed in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Irish insurance tech firm which targets underserved sectors eyes global expansion
Business 1 day ago

Irish insurance tech firm which targets underserved sectors eyes global expansion

By: Fiona Audley

New bridge linking Clare and Tipperary will ‘improve life’ for residents
Business 1 day ago

New bridge linking Clare and Tipperary will ‘improve life’ for residents

By: Fiona Audley