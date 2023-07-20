Investigation launched after ‘elaborate hoax’ saw homes in Belfast evacuated
News

Investigation launched after ‘elaborate hoax’ saw homes in Belfast evacuated

A POLICE investigation is underway after a security alert which prompted the evacuation of homes in Belfast was confirmed to be an ‘elaborate hoax’.

PSNI officers in north Belfast are appealing for information following the security alert in the Glencairn Street area last night (July 19).

“A report was received shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday night, that a suspicious object had been left on the windowsill of a house in the area,” they confirmed.

“Officers attended the scene and closed Glencairn Street and several nearby streets,” they added.

A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes, while ammunition technical officers were called in  to examine the object.

It was later declared “an elaborate hoax”, the PSNI confirmed, with all roads reopened and residents allowed back to their homes at around 4am this morning.

The object was taken from the scene and will now be forensically examined.

Speaking following the incident, PSNI Inspector David McBride said: “We would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure their safety.

“This was a totally irresponsible act which brought widespread disruption to the area.”

He added: “An investigation into the incident is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2066 19/07/23.

See More: Belfast, Hoax, PSNI

