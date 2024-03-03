Three arrested in Co. Cork as part of human trafficking investigation

THREE men have been arrested in Co. Cork as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

The men were detained following a series of searches on Saturday morning involving more than 100 gardaí.

Following the arrests, gardaí said they were investigating a criminal gang involved in trafficking people into Ireland.

"Gardaí are investigating the activities of an Organised Crime Group (OCG) based in Ireland, with [an] Eastern European connection, involved in the alleged trafficking of persons into Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation," read a garda statement.

"The investigation is being supported by International colleagues from Europol."

Searches

The arrests were made following searches of five locations in Co. Cork and two locations in Co. Roscommon.

In addition to the arrests, items of evidential value were also seized.

The operation was led by detectives from the Divisional Protective Service Unit in Cork and was supported by the Garda Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit, among others.

The investigation team is being assisted by a number of other departments, including the Human Trafficking Investigation & Coordination Unit.

Gardaí have urged anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or labour exploitation — or anyone with information about such crimes — to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111..