Three arrested on suspicion of murder after 'sudden death' in Co. Armagh

THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to the scene of a 'sudden death' in Co. Armagh.

A statement from police this morning said they had closed off access to the Edward Street area of Lurgan 'as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death'.

The force has now confirmed it has arrested three people, including two women, as part of their investigation.

"Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody assisting with police enquiries," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Edward Street remains closed at this time while officers conduct further enquiries.

"Further updates will be provided in due course."

'Community reeling'

While police have released few details about the incident, Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson described the news as 'shocking and appalling'.

"The community is reeling at the loss of yet another life to the scourge of violence," he added.

Meanwhile, party colleague Sorcha Eastwood said: "Shocking news coming from Lurgan this morning.

"My heart goes out to the families involved. Absolutely devastating news for them.

"Please continue to avoid the area and let police continue their work.

"Holding the family in prayer as they mourn the death of a precious loved one."

Appeal

Detectives have asked anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to contact them.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 of December 3.