Three arrested over reported kidnapping attempt in Belfast
News

Three arrested over reported kidnapping attempt in Belfast

THREE people have been arrested following a report of an attempted kidnapping in Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Tuesday in the city centre.

Two men were arrested at the scene while a third was detained nearby.

"Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm when they observed an altercation between a number of men," said Detective Sergeant McAllister of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

"The victim, aged in his 20s was threatened by the men, who told him to get back into the vehicle.

"He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Officers arrested two men, aged in their twenties, at the scene, while a third man, aged in his late teens, was arrested a short distance away.

"They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

See More: Belfast

Related

Pair arrested after man seriously injured in Belfast stabbing incident
News 1 week ago

Pair arrested after man seriously injured in Belfast stabbing incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘Frightening ordeal’: Gunman flees shop with cash, cigarettes and vapes in morning robbery
News 2 weeks ago

‘Frightening ordeal’: Gunman flees shop with cash, cigarettes and vapes in morning robbery

By: Fiona Audley

Four teenagers arrested in Belfast after boy taken to hospital following assault
News 2 weeks ago

Four teenagers arrested in Belfast after boy taken to hospital following assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘Predatory’ police officer who had sex with vulnerable woman dismissed
News 1 day ago

‘Predatory’ police officer who had sex with vulnerable woman dismissed

By: Fiona Audley

Sir Patrick Duffy: a new book tells his story of survival, public service and statesmanship
News 2 days ago

Sir Patrick Duffy: a new book tells his story of survival, public service and statesmanship

By: Kevin Meagher

Family of Sydney attacker say they are praying for his victims' loved ones
News 3 days ago

Family of Sydney attacker say they are praying for his victims' loved ones

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police officers and member of the public hospitalised following Newry collision
News 3 days ago

Police officers and member of the public hospitalised following Newry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tánaiste condemns Iran attack on Israel amid threat of further strikes
News 3 days ago

Tánaiste condemns Iran attack on Israel amid threat of further strikes

By: Gerard Donaghy