Three arrested over reported kidnapping attempt in Belfast

THREE people have been arrested following a report of an attempted kidnapping in Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Tuesday in the city centre.

Two men were arrested at the scene while a third was detained nearby.

"Police were on patrol in the Bruce Street area shortly after 12.05pm when they observed an altercation between a number of men," said Detective Sergeant McAllister of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a man was forced out of a stationary van by three other men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

"The victim, aged in his 20s was threatened by the men, who told him to get back into the vehicle.

"He attended hospital for treatment to a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Officers arrested two men, aged in their twenties, at the scene, while a third man, aged in his late teens, was arrested a short distance away.

"They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."