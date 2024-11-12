Three children injured in collision in Derry

THREE children were injured when two cars collided in Co. Derry.

Police were called to the incident in Magherafelt at around 9pm on November 10.

Two cars collided at the junction of the Oaklea Road in Ballyronan.

The driver of one vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A young child who was a passenger in the car was also injured but remains in a “stable condition” the PSNI have confirmed.

Two children in the second car were also hurt but their injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.

“Police received a report at approximately 8.55pm on Sunday evening, 10th November of a collision involving a black VW Golf and blue VW Tiguan at the junction of the Oaklee Road, Ballyronan,” the PSNI’s Inspector Long said in a statement.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” they explained.

“The driver of the VW Golf, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Other occupants of the vehicle included a young child who was also injured and remains in a stable condition, while A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger, was uninjured.”

They added: “Meanwhile, the driver of the VW Tiguan, a woman aged in her 40s, and two children sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.”

The police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598 10/11/24,” Inps Long said.