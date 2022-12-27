Three dead following traffic collision in Co. Tyrone
Three dead following traffic collision in Co. Tyrone

File photo (Image: Stephen Barnes / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

THREE people have died following a road traffic collision in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 3.30pm in the Dungannon Road area.

The drivers of the two vehicles — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s — were among the dead.

A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, also lost her life.

Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital after being injured in the collision.

Politicians have expressed their shock at the tragedy, with Francie Molloy, Sinn Féin MP for Mid-Ulster, saying the community is 'stunned'.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to families in Cookstown and Galbally who tragically lost their loved ones today. RIP," said Mr Molloy.

"The entire community is stunned tonight at these tragedies and wish those injured a full recovery."

"Our thoughts & prayers are with all involved in this tragic incident and the families & communities impacted by such a devastating loss," said DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

"We also think of the emergency services who attended the scene and the health service staff caring for those injured."

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 957 of 26/12/22.

