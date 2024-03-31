Teenage pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Mayo
A TEENAGE boy has died following a collision in Co. Mayo involving a car and a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on the N17 at Barnacarroll, Claremorris at around 9.20pm on Saturday.

It happened nor far from where a mother and her two daughters died after their car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the N17 in Castlegar, outside Claremorris on Tuesday.

Following Saturday's incident, the 17-year-old boy's body was removed to Mayo University Hospital, where a post mortem is due to take place.

The road was closed to allow for an examination by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí have now appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N17 between Claremorris and Knock between 8.45pm and 9.30pm on Saturday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

