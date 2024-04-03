Tributes to cyclist killed in collision with car as funeral set to take place
A CYCLIST who was killed in a collision with a car in Kildare will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Gar Fennelly, of Bennekerry in Co. Carlow, died when the bicycle he was riding collided with a car at Knocknagee at around 11.20am on Easter Sunday (March 31).

Mr Fennelly, who was aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Naas General Hospital.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

Gar Fennelly died following a collision in Co. Kildare (Pic: Fennelly family)

In a statement his family said he died “suddenly, following an accident”.

They added that he would be “sadly missed” by his brothers and sisters Rita, Joe, Pauline, Danny, Patricia, Teresa, Thomas and Jenny.

Tributes have poured in since his death, with friends remembering Mr Fennelly, who was a keen hunter, as a “gentle soul”.

“Gar was a lovely man, the gentlest of souls. May he rest in eternal peace,” Mick Browne said.

Another mourner, Rita Whelan said he was “such a lovely man”.

Christy Shannon said it was “another man gone way before his time”, adding that “Gar’s gentle soul may have eternal peace hunting up in heaven”.

Mr Fennelly is pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Philis and brother Paddy.

His funeral Mass takes place at 11am tomorrow (April 4) at St. Mary's Church in Bennekerry.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the area of Knocknagee, Co. Kildare on Sunday, March 31 2024, between 10.30am and 11.30am, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

