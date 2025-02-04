Three deaths on Irish roads over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend
Three deaths on Irish roads over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend

THREE people died in collisions on Irish roads over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend

An Garda Síochána conducted an extensive roads policing operation throughout the period, which began at 7am on January 30 and finished at 7am today.

From January 30 until February 3 three people died in separate collisions, the police force confirmed in a statement.

A further death was recorded at 2am this morning, when a young man was involved in a fatal single vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

These four deaths bring the total number of fatalities on Irish roads this year to 15.

Elsewhere over the bank holiday Gardaí conducted both speed checks and mandatory intoxicant testing on Irish roads.

This saw 163 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and more than 1,000 drivers caught speeding.

One driver in Galway was recorded doing 83kph in a 50kph zone on the R364 in Tullaghaun, Kilkerrin.

In Kildare a driver was caught doing 125kph in a 100kph zone on the N7 in Castlewarden, South Kill.

