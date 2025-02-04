Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath
News

Witness appeal after young man dies in early hours collision in Co. Meath

A YOUNG man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co. Meath in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 2.20am at Boolies in Oldcastle.

Gardaí have confirmed that the driver, a man aged in his 20s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the site this morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on (046) 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

