Three held over €950,000 cannabis seizure in Galway
THREE PEOPLE have been arrested after more than €950,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized in Galway yesterday.

The plants were seized following a search of a premises in Kilcolgan shortly after 3.30pm.

Two men, both in their 40s, and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene.

Gardaí have described it as a sophisticated growhouse operation.

All of the drugs seized are to be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

Speaking following the seizure, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said it represented a "significant blow" to those trafficking illegal drugs in the Galway area.

