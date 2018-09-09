Three men arrested after man hospitalised following alleged assault in Co. Armagh
POLICE have arrested three men following an alleged assault in Co. Armagh that left a man in hospital.

Police were called to the Brownstown Road area of Portadown at around 3.45am after a report that a man had been assaulted.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Three males, aged 27, 32 and 43, were arrested a short time later and remain in police custody at this time.

Police remain in the area conducting enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who was in the Shamrock Park or Brownstown Road area early this morning and who witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 315 09/09/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

