Two women and one man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers

DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Northern Ireland have made three arrests this morning.

Officers, from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, who are investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17, 2022, made the arrests in the Co. Tyrone town under the Terrorism Act.

Two women, aged 25 and 27, and one man, aged 51, were arrested and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, the PSNI confirmed today.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

lnformation and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

