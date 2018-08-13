Three men threatened with knife during robbery
Three men threatened with knife during robbery

One man brandishing a large knife is said to have threatened three lives earlier today.

Police in south Belfast received reports of one man demanding three men hand over their wallets at 12.20pm on August 13.

The perpetrator chased the men before leaving empty-handed down Dunluce Avenue in the city.

The man responsible has been described as wearing a bright blue coloured tracksuit, 5’6” tall, with facial hair, slim build, wearing a dark coloured cap and riding a dark coloured push bike.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said of the incident: "We are investigating a link between this incident and a further attempted armed robbery at a house in the Ulsterville Place area.

"A male armed with a large knife attempted to enter a house, demanding a purse from the female resident inside. The resident closed the door before the assailant could get into the house. The male is believed to have made off towards Donegall Avenue.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have information about the incident to contact Detectives at Musgrave Street PSNI on 101 quoting 580 of 13/08/2018," he added.

