Three people charged after arson attack on house in Co. Derry

THREE people have been charged after an arson attack on a house in Co. Derry was carried out in broad daylight.

The attack occurred at a property in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady at around 1,40pm on Friday.

A number of houses in the area had to be evacuated while fire crews tackled the blaze.

In a statement on Saturday, people said that 'significant damage' had been caused to the property that had been set alight.

Police arrested two people a short time after the attack while a third was detained this morning.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Friday have been charged with a number of offences, including arson endangering life with intent and burglary.

A 25-year-old man was arrested this morning has since been charged with the same offences.

All three are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.