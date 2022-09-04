Three sisters dead following 'violent incident' in Tallaght area of Dublin

THREE sisters have died following what gardaí have described as a 'violent, challenging and traumatic incident' in the Dublin suburb of Tallaght last night.

Gardai, including armed detectives, responded to the incident at a house in the Rossfield Estate at around 12.30am.

A teenage girl and her two younger female siblings were taken to Crumlin Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

A teenage boy was also taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s at the scene and he is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

According to RTÉ News, the mother of the children was not injured at the scene but was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

All those involved are believed to have known each other and gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

'Lives cruelly ended'

Commenting on the deaths, John Lahart, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West, said his thoughts are with all those affected.

"Words are pretty redundant on an occasion like this," he said in a statement posted on social media.

"My thoughts, as one of the TDs for the area, are with the mam and sibling of these young children whose lives have been cruelly ended in what has been described as a violent, challenging and traumatic event by Garda.

"Thoughts are also with immediate neighbours and the Rossfield Community.

"Tallaght Garda and the Garda Armed Intervention Unit are deserving of our admiration and respect.

"May these young siblings Rest in Peace."

A statement from An Garda Síochána said the force has "put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident".