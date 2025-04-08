Titanic tragedy to be marked in Irish town where ill-fated liner made final port of call

A PUBLIC ceremony will be held in Ireland this month to mark the 113th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

On April 14, 1912 the Belfast-built RMS Titanic sank after crashing into an iceberg while on its maiden voyage.

The tragedy happened just four days after the ocean liner had led Southampton in England on April 10 on route to New York.

Roughly 1500 of the 2200 people on board died that night. They came from all walks of life and were largely from Ireland, Britain, the US, Europe and Canada.

Prior to it sinking, the ship made its final stop on its ill-fated journey in Cobh, Co. Cork.

On April 11, 1912 it docked at the busy Irish harbour and took on more passengers and stores before heading off west across the Atlantic.

As a result the town of Cobh has always retained a deep connection to the tragedy and is a popular place to visit for those who wish to learn more about the maritime disaster.

This month the town, which also remains a busy port and popular spot for cruise liners, will honour the lives of those who died on the Titanic with a special public ceremony due to be held on Sunday, April 13.

“As the Titanic’s final port of call, Cobh holds a deep historical connection to the ill-fated liner, remaining an important place of remembrance for Titanic enthusiasts and the descendants of victims and survivors,” a spokesperson for Visit Cobh, who are organising the commemorative event, said this week.

“Each year, visitors from around the world travel to Cobh to reflect on the ship’s legacy.”

They added: “The annual ceremony provides an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to pay tribute in a town forever linked to the Titanic’s fate.”

The event, which will take place at 2.30pm at the Titanic Memorial on Pearse Square, will feature music, prayers and wreaths being laid in honour of those who died in the tragedy.

“Local people and visitors to Cobh are warmly invited to attend,” the Visit Cobh spokesperson said.

“Invited dignitaries, local clergy, a Colour Party from the Cobh Branch of the Organisation of Ex-Servicemen and Women (O.N.E.), Cobh’s Historical Animation Groups and the Commodore Male Voice Choir will all contribute to what is a moving tribute to the Titanic’s passengers,” they added.

The event will close with a ceremony at Cobh’s promenade, which overlooks the pier where the Titanic’s final passengers boarded the White Star Line tenders PS Ireland and PS America to reach the ship.

During this ceremony the names of the 123 passengers who boarded the ship in Cobh on April 11 will be read out.

Some 79 of these people did not survive the disaster.

A wreath will then be cast into the sea in their honour while the Cobh Confraternity Band performs the Last Post and Reveille.