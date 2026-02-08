'Our hearts are broken': Police confirm body discovered in Co. Armagh is that of missing mother-of-two Caitlin Green

POLICE have confirmed that a body discovered in Co. Armagh on Saturday is that of missing mother-of-two Caitlin Green.

The 24-year-old had missing from the Enniskeen area of Lurgan since Saturday, January 31 after leaving a friend's home that afternoon near the Derry Road/Lord Lurgan Park area.

She had not been seen since then, prompting appeals from her family and police as well as searches of the area.

On Saturday, police said that the body of a woman had been located in the Princes Street area of Lurgan and while formal identification had not taken place, they had informed Ms Green's family.

This afternoon, the PSNI confirmed that the body was that of the missing woman.

"A post-mortem examination has now concluded and the death is not being treated as suspicious," added a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Caitlin's family at this sad time."

'Outpouring of support'

Following Saturday's discovery, John O'Dowd, Sinn Féin MLA for Upper Bann, offered his condolences to Ms Green's family and loved ones.

"My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and all those who are grieving at this unimaginably difficult time," he said.

"I know this news will be deeply distressing for the local community."

Meanwhile, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said 'our hearts are broken for a local family facing an unimaginable loss'.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Caitlin's family, her friends and especially her children at this incredibly difficult time," said the DUP politician.

"Today, a family is grieving and they deserve privacy, dignity and compassion.

"The outpouring of support from the community has been phenomenal and I know in the days ahead this family will need everyone to continue to rally around them in prayer and in practical support.

"But above all else, I would encourage everyone to respect the family as they navigate these early, painful days.

"Moments like this remind us how fragile life is and how important it is to hold our loved ones a little closer. Hug your children tighter tonight."

