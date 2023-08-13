'Totally unacceptable': TD calls for action after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack
'Totally unacceptable': TD calls for action after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack

The attack occurred in the Fownes Street Upper area of Temple Bar (Image: Google Street View)

A DUBLIN TD has called for the government to take action after three British tourists were attacked in Temple Bar.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm on Friday on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2.

The three men, aged in their 20s, were taken to St James's Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident comes just two weeks after the US embassy in Dublin issued a safety alert for visitors to the capital following an attack on American tourist Stephen Termini.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal, condemned the latest attack and said the government are failing to support locals and visitors.

"Yesterday‘s incident in Temple Bar was deeply shocking and totally unacceptable," said Ms O'Reilly.

"My thoughts are with the three people receiving hospital treatment for their injuries and I wish them a speedy recovery.

"Dubliners, those who call this city home, tourists and Gardaí, all deserve to be safe in our capital city but are being failed by Fine Gael.

'Scandal of under-recruitment'

"Sinn Féin have outlined our proposals to tackle crime in Dublin.

"We are calling on the Minister to increase intake capacity for Garda training in Templemore with the introduction of a new hybrid training model that would increase the numbers who can complete training and attest as sworn members, ending the scandal of under-recruitment.

"She must substantively engage with Gardaí and their representatives to identify and remedy the cause of increased resignations from An Garda Síochána.

"We need a meaningful and ambitious Garda recruitment campaign, and updated recruitment criteria to make the Gardaí more reflective of modern Irish society, including groups that are currently under-represented.

"We must also establish public transport policing on specific DART, LUAS, Irish Rail, and Dublin Bus services to ensure that passengers are protected and can feel safe.

"A sticking-plaster approach to policing our capital city will not cut it — we need real reform to keep communities safe."

