Tragedy as 15-month-old baby boy dies in horror staircase fall at Wexford home
News

Tragedy as 15-month-old baby boy dies in horror staircase fall at Wexford home

The tragedy occurred at a home in Castleboro near the village of Clonroche, Co. Wexford on Tuesday afternoon (Image: Google Maps)

A BABY BOY has tragically died after suffering a fall at a home in rural Co. Wexford.

The toddler, aged just 15 months, was pronounced dead shortly after the accident in Castleboro, Clonroche near New Ross on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that the boy – named as Shea Joyce by local station South East Radio – was found unresponsive at the foot of a staircase in his family home at around noon.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later despite the efforts of a local doctor to save him.

Gardaí were called to the house but quickly established the death was a tragic accident which could not have been foreseen.

New Ross Fianna Fáil councillor John Fleming said local residents were rallying around the tragic youngster's devastated parents.

Advertisement

He said the couple, who have three older children, are a popular and well-known family in the area.

Cllr Fleming told the Irish Mirror: "There is a dark cloud over the whole area," Cllr Fleming said.

"They live in a cul-de-sac there and there's a lot of good neighbours, good friends and relations on the road and they'll rally around them at this time.

"It's a hugely tragic accident and the whole area is in absolute shock."

Gardaí said assistance was being provided to the boy's heartbroken loved-ones.

See More: Gardai, Irish Baby, Irish Boy, Newsletterr, Rural Ireland, Shea Joyce, Staircase Fall, Tragic Accident, Wexford

Related

Tragedy as man, 60s, killed and 12-year-old boy injured in horror Mayo road crash
News 2 days ago

Tragedy as man, 60s, killed and 12-year-old boy injured in horror Mayo road crash

By: Aidan Lonergan

Bomb squad dispatched and residents evacuated after suspect device thrown at Drogheda home
News 1 week ago

Bomb squad dispatched and residents evacuated after suspect device thrown at Drogheda home

By: Jack Beresford

Man, 70s, and woman, 30s, killed in tragic early morning two-car crash in Dublin
News 1 week ago

Man, 70s, and woman, 30s, killed in tragic early morning two-car crash in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Weight blow for hot favourite Tiger Roll ahead of this Saturday’s Grand National
Sport 12 hours ago

Weight blow for hot favourite Tiger Roll ahead of this Saturday’s Grand National

By: Stephen Mahon

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman
News 13 hours ago

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman

By: Stephen Mahon

‘If he walks on a tight line, then so be it. Some of us did’ – Neil Lennon backs Celtic skipper Scott Brown
Sport 15 hours ago

‘If he walks on a tight line, then so be it. Some of us did’ – Neil Lennon backs Celtic skipper Scott Brown

By: Stephen Mahon

Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools
News 21 hours ago

Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools

By: Jack Beresford

Scientists warn price of pint could double as global beer shortage looms
News 22 hours ago

Scientists warn price of pint could double as global beer shortage looms

By: Jack Beresford