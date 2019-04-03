A BABY BOY has tragically died after suffering a fall at a home in rural Co. Wexford.

The toddler, aged just 15 months, was pronounced dead shortly after the accident in Castleboro, Clonroche near New Ross on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that the boy – named as Shea Joyce by local station South East Radio – was found unresponsive at the foot of a staircase in his family home at around noon.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later despite the efforts of a local doctor to save him.

Gardaí were called to the house but quickly established the death was a tragic accident which could not have been foreseen.

New Ross Fianna Fáil councillor John Fleming said local residents were rallying around the tragic youngster's devastated parents.

He said the couple, who have three older children, are a popular and well-known family in the area.

Cllr Fleming told the Irish Mirror: "There is a dark cloud over the whole area," Cllr Fleming said.

"They live in a cul-de-sac there and there's a lot of good neighbours, good friends and relations on the road and they'll rally around them at this time.

"It's a hugely tragic accident and the whole area is in absolute shock."

Gardaí said assistance was being provided to the boy's heartbroken loved-ones.