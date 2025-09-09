Tobacco worth €26k seized in raid at a home in Waterford

TOBACCO worth €26k has been seized following a raid on a home in Waterford.

Revenue offices seized 29.65 kilograms of tobacco and approximately €109k in cash during the search of a residential property on September 5.

“The tobacco, branded Amber Leaf, represents a retail value of €26,216 and a potential loss to the exchequer of €19,801,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“A woman was questioned, and investigations are ongoing,” they added.

On September 6, Judge Geraldine Carthy, at Kilkenny District Court, granted Revenue officers detention orders in respect of the cash seized.

“These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” they added.