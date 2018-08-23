Tragedy as body of unidentified middle-aged man found in Cork river
GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the River Lee in Cork this morning.

The force confirmed they were investigating a "sudden death" following the find at approximatley 9.20am at Popes Quay.

The man is yet to be identified but appears to be aged upwards of 50, investigators said.

His body remains at the scene where emergency services and Gardaí are also present.

Gardaí are treating the death as a "personal tragedy" at this time.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed: "Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident following the discovery of a man’s body in the River Lee at Popes Quay, Co Cork this morning, August 22, 2018 at approximately 9.20am.

"The man appears to be upwards of 50 years old.

"The man’s body remains at scene. Early indications are that it is a personal tragedy."

Further details regarding the death are yet to be released.

