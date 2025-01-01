'Tragic incident': Woman dies in house fire in Dublin

A WOMAN has died in a house fire in Dublin in what gardaí have described as a 'tragic incident'.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the fire at a house in Hunters Lane, Ballycullen, Dublin 24, shortly after 10pm on Monday.

The woman, who was in her 40s and was the sole occupant of the residence, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Dublin City Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be conducted.

"Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident," read a garda statement.

"A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the next of kin."