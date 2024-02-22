Tributes as funeral of young man killed in tragic collision due to take place
TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died following a horror collision in Kilkenny.

Josh Dineen died on Saturday, February 17, after being involved in a single vehicle crash on the N10 in Foulkstown at around 3.25am.

Tributes have been paid to the 20-year-old, who was from Keatingstown in Huigginstown, Kilkenny.

In a statement his parents Stephen and Lorraine said they were “heartbroken” by his death “following a tragic car accident at just 20 years old”.

Friends and family have continued to pay tribute in the days that have passed, describing Josh as a “wonderful young man” and a “gentleman”.

Josh Dineen died following a collision in Kilkenny T(Pic: Dineen family)

The staff at S.N. Moin Ruadh school in Kilkenny said: “We have many fond memories of Josh in S.N. Moin Ruadh.

“Memories on the school hurling, gaelic and soccer teams, playing music and singing for communions and confirmations.

“Helping out his friends and always so willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

“A noble character and student with a charming smile.”

His former PE teacher, Mick McGrath, described Josh as “a leader who thrived with responsibility”.

He added: “RIP young man, you enriched our classes.”

Josh’s funeral takes place today at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Hugginstown at 3pm.

He leaves behind his parents Stephen and Lorraine and brothers Kyle and Jody.

