Tributes following death of ‘committed’ Irish environmentalist Michael Ewing
News

Tributes following death of ‘committed’ Irish environmentalist Michael Ewing

Environmentalist Michael Ewing has died

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has led the tributes following the death of Irish environmentalist Michael Ewing.

Mr Ewing, who hailed from Boyle in Co. Roscommon, died at North West Hospice in Sligo on November 28, his family has confirmed.

“He died peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife and family,” they stated.

Tributes have been paid to the campaigner, who dedicated his life’s work to advancing the cause for environmentalism in Ireland.

Having studied biology at Brunel Universality in West London, Mr Ewing went on to graduate from the Institute of Technology Sligo (IT Sligo) with a MSc in environmental protection.

Through years spent working with the Irish Environmental Network and the Environmental Pillar, his work is widely deemed to have shaped Ireland’s approach to environmental conservation.

President Higgins said: “In leading the development of the Irish Environmental Network, a coalition of 32 national environmental NGOS across the island of Ireland, Michael helped to increase the impact and influence of the IEN’s member organisations.

“In 2009, Michael coordinated the establishment of the Environmental Pillar which was to become the fifth national Social Pillar,” he added.

“This cooperation and leadership among NGOs was crucial in advocating for the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis and continues to be of enormous importance.”

Mr Higgins went on to highlight Mr Ewing’s work to “advance the cause of environmental sustainability in other capacities”, including his position as a member of the National Economic and Social Council, the National Climate Dialogue Advisory Group and the Public Participation Networks.

“As a trained biologist and Environmental Protection Officer, Michael combined his expertise with a strong personal interest in participatory democracy, global justice and sustainable development,” the President added.

“All those who knew him and worked and campaigned with him will be proud of the legacy he leaves behind in assisting to shape tangible responses to care for our shared planet.”

Councillor Laurence Fallon, of Roscommon County Councill, has also paid tribute, claiming he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Mr Ewing’s death.

“Michael was a committed environmentalist who firmly believed in dialogue and cooperation as the only way to advance an environmental solution,” he said.

“May his kind and helpful soul rest in peace.”

Mr Ewing leaves behind his wife Marion, children Emma, Daniel and Oisin and grandchildren as well as his sisters Elizabeth and Mary and brothers Paul, Martin and Gerard.

His body will arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, tomorrow (December 1) for a Committal Service at 2pm followed by cremation.

See More: Michael Ewing, President Higgins

Related

Armagh man linked to gang responsible for death of Vietnamese migrants is found guilty of trafficking offence
News 9 hours ago

Armagh man linked to gang responsible for death of Vietnamese migrants is found guilty of trafficking offence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in England following spate of ATM burglaries across Northern Ireland
News 10 hours ago

Man arrested in England following spate of ATM burglaries across Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda Commissioner says force must 'evolve' tactics in wake of Dublin rioting as he rejects resignation calls
News 10 hours ago

Garda Commissioner says force must 'evolve' tactics in wake of Dublin rioting as he rejects resignation calls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish-speaking fashion designers wanted for new TV series
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish-speaking fashion designers wanted for new TV series

By: Irish Post

Teenager in serious condition and four others injured after two cars collide on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Teenager in serious condition and four others injured after two cars collide on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Britain and Ireland commit £60m in joint funding to support climate change research
News 1 day ago

Britain and Ireland commit £60m in joint funding to support climate change research

By: Fiona Audley

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing Belfast man continues
News 1 day ago

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing Belfast man continues

By: Fiona Audley

Pedestrian killed in horror collision with lorry on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian killed in horror collision with lorry on Irish road

By: Irish Post