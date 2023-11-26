Tributes paid after former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables, who has passed away at the age of 80.

A midfielder, Venables played most of his career with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and QPR, rounding off his playing days with a spell at League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic.

He began his managerial career with former side Crystal Palace in 1976, going on to take charge of QPR, Barcelona and Spurs before landing the England job in 1994.

The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables. Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will… pic.twitter.com/ot67eolKJl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2023

His last managerial position was with Leeds United in 2003 and despite links with several roles after that, including the Ireland job, he never returned to the dugout.

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," said a statement from his family.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Career

Venables spent six years with Chelsea, winning the League Cup in 1965, before a three-year sell at Spurs, with whom he won the FA Cup in 1967.

After 177 league appearances for QPR, he had a short spell with Palace, during which time he went on loan to Australian side Canterbury-Marrickville Olympic.

His final games were for Dublin side St Pat's in 1976, after which he took the reins at Palace.

He led them to the second-tier title in 1979, repeating the feat with QPR in 1983.

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue, Terry Venables, aged 80. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Kk23R0TFF2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 26, 2023

Venables then guided the Rs to fifth in the First Division in 1983-84, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, before moving to Barcelona.

He led the Blaugrana to a first title in 11 years in his first season and took them to the final of the European Cup and Copa del Rey in the following campaign.

After leaving Barca, he took over at Spurs in 1987 and won the FA Cup in 1991.

He was appointed England manager in 1994 and led the host country to the semi-final of Euro '96, where they lost on penalties to Germany.

He had later spells with Australia, Palace, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

'A true fotball icon'

St Pat's were among Venables' former clubs to pay tribute to him on Sunday.

"Everyone at St Patrick's Athletic is saddened to learn of the passing of English football legend Terry Venables," said the club.

"Terry had a short spell with us in 1976. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Irish legend Paul McGrath, who started his career at the Inchicore club, posted on Twitter: "Saddened to hear the loss of Terry Venables, one of the game's great characters and a lovely man to deal with.

"Thoughts with his family at this sad time. RIP Terry."

Everyone at St Patrick’s Athletic is saddened to learn of the passing of English football legend Terry Venables. Terry had a short spell with us in 1976. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/0Ze8VenVr8 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) November 26, 2023

Gary Lineker, who played for Venables at Barca and Spurs, described him as the 'most innovative coach' he had worked with.

"Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died," he posted.

"The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.

"He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend.

"He'll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

FC Barcelona deeply regrets the passing of Terry Venables, who managed Barça from 1984 to 1987. Our condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3zD3o6T0ve — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2023

In a statement, the English FA described Venables as one of the 'most charismatic figures' in football.

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of former England manager Terry Venables, a true football icon," said a spokesperson.

"As one of the sport's most charismatic figures, he leaves behind a legacy that captured the imagination of many and enhanced the global reputation of the English game.

"Today our game mourns the loss of not only a great character but an innovative, forward-thinking manager who was an inspiration to a generation of English players and coaches."