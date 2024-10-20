Tributes paid after landlord of popular Irish pub in Birmingham passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid after the landlord of a popular Irish pub in Birmingham passed away.

Originally from Co. Offaly, Eddie Fitzpatrick ran the Lamp Tavern on Barford Street for more than 30 years.

Under his ownership, the tiny pub full of character and charm won awards and acclaim, being named best pub in Britain for a pint of Guinness by The Irish Post in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Real Ales (CAMRA) praised Mr Fitzpatrick's sense of humour and welcoming nature when naming it Birmingham's CAMRA Pub of the year for 2018/19.

'A true gentleman'

In a post on social media, the Birmingham Irish Association, which is located close to the pub, led the tributes to Mr Fitzpatrick.

"A very sad day for the Birmingham Irish community," read the post.

"RIP to our neighbour, Eddie Fitzpatrick. A true gentleman who owned the Lamp Tavern for many years."

The nearby Fountain Inn also took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Fitzpatrick, describing his as 'a true legend'.

"We at The Fountain are heartbroken to hear the sad news that our long-time friend, Eddie Fitzpatrick, owner of The Lamp Tavern, has passed away," they wrote.

"A true legend and an absolute gentleman who will be very sadly missed.

"From the management and staff at The Fountain Inn, we offer our deepest condolences to Eddie's family and friends.

"Rest in peace old friend and fly high."

'We'll be raising a glass'

Meanwhile, the Rock and Roll Brewhouse in the city's Jewellery Quarter praised Mr Fitzpatrick for his help in getting their venture off the ground.

"It's sad news today here at the Brewhouse to learn that Eddie, landlord of the Lamp Tavern, died last night," read a post on Facebook.

"Not everyone will know but without Eddie there wouldn't be the Rock and Roll Brewhouse. Mark started the Brewhouse on the roof of the Lamp!

"Eddie always supported us, even to the point of kicking our butts to get us to get our own place!

"Our condolences to his family at this sad time. We'll be raising a glass tonight for him. RIP Eddie Fitzpatrick."