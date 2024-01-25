Tributes paid following death of popular Irish priest Fr Dan Gould

FAMILY, friends and parishioners have paid tribute following the death of popular Irish priest Fr Daniel ‘Dan’ Gould.

A native of Ballymacoda in Cork, Fr Dan passed away at his home in Ballygriffin, Killavullen on January 22, his family has confirmed.

Tributes have flooded in since his death, with Mayor of Cork, Councillor Frank O’Flynn offering his “sincere sympathy” to the Gould family and fellow priests on his “sad passing”.

Cork County Councillor Deirdre O’Brien also sent her condolences, stating: “He will be fondly remembered for his dedication to his priestly duty and contribution to our communities.”

Fellow retired priest, and former classmate, Fr. Pádraic Gallinagh, described his friend as “a beautiful human being”.

He added that he was “kind, thoughtful and a great loyal past pupil of St. Patrick’s College, Carlow”.

“Until recently never missed the annual reunion and always enjoyed the craic with all,” he explained.

Parishioners across Ireland and England have also paid their respects this week.

Based in Harrow, Evelyn Lyons recalled meeting the priest while he was in London.

"Our sincerest condolences to the Gould Family," she said.

"I met Father Dan when he visited Wealdstone many years ago. He was a gentle, kind man."

Eileen Hunt, based in Youghal, Co. Cork, described him as a "wonderful priest and a true gentleman".

"Deepest sympathy to the family of Father Gould," she said.

"I got to know him when he served here in Youghal 30 years ago.

"He was a founding member of Youghal Musical Society and we have happy memories of those times - a wonderful priest and a true gentleman."

Fr Dan retired as parish priest of the twin parishes of Killavullen and Annakissa in 2014, but continued to assist the parishes of Glanworth, Ballindangan and Curraghagallathe.

He was also the president of Killavullen GAA.

The club paid tribute this week, remembering him as a “great lover of all things Gaelic”.

“We will miss Fr Dan, a man of his time, a priest of his time, who baptised us, celebrated important occasions like communions and confirmations with us, came easily among us at weddings and ultimately stood over us, as we laid our family and friends into the sod of our parish, confided to history,” they added.

Ordained in 1960, Fr Dan celebrated the 60th year in the priesthood in 2020.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time, local community members ensured his milestone was well marked by organising a drive-by celebration where presents were given to the humble clergyman.

Over the years, Fr Dan ministered in the parishes of Killavullen, Glanworth & Ballindangan, Youghal, Clondrohid and Carrigtwohill in Cork, as well as in Cricklewood, London.

He leaves behind his sister Nelly and brothers John and Philip and wider family members and is predeceased by parents James and Johannah.

His funeral Mass takes place at St Nicholas' Church, Killavullen on Saturday, January 27 at 11am.

Burial follows in the church grounds of St Peter in Chains, Ballymacoda.