Tributes paid following death of volunteer who did ‘so much for people in need’
TRIBUTES have been paid after a Roscommon woman who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead.

Gardaí issued a missing persons alert on Friday, March 22 after Niamh Hand went missing from her home in Roosky.

The 41-year-old’s body was found the following day (March 23), with Gardaí confirming their search had been stood down.

In a statement Ms Hand’s family said she the mother-of-two died “suddenly, on Saturday, March 23” before adding that she will be “sadly missed by her partner Eamon, daughter Amy May and son James”.

Ms Hand, who lived in Watervale, volunteered with the People Helping People organisation, which supports homeless families and people in emergency accommodation.

Niamh Hand was a popular volunteer in Roscommon

The Roscommon-based group was among the many to pay tribute to her this week.

“What a shock to get this news,” a spokesperson said.

“I knew Niamh through a group where she did so much work for people in need, she was kind and decent and soft and funny, and so giving,” they added.

“She adored her family and had so many wonderful friends who I'm thinking of too."

They added: “Niamh may you rest in peace, sending so much love to your entire family at this really awful time.”

Paying tribute, Alan Fitzgerald described Ms Hand as a “wonderful woman filled with love and a caring nature”.

“I'll never forget the last smile and wave goodbye you gave me. Forever in my prayers,” he said.

A service is due to take place the Community Centre in Rooskey at 7.30pm today.

Tomorrow a cremation ceremony will take place at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan at 1pm.

