Tributes paid after Game of Thrones actor passes away on Christmas Eve

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of actor Andrew Dunbar, who appeared on television show Game of Thrones.

Portrush native Dunbar, who was in his 30s, died suddenly at his Belfast home on Christmas Eve, according to Belfast Live.

Dunbar appeared as an extra in the show as well as serving as a body double for Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy.

He also had roles in Line of Duty and Derry Girls.

Among those paying tribute to the actor and DJ was extras agency The Extras Dept, for whom Dunbar worked.

In a Facebook post, they described him as a 'talented performer' who was 'adored' by those he worked with.

"He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again," they wrote.

One Twitter user said working with Dunbar was what made working on the hit show great.

Andrew Dunbar, a great man and loyal Stark bannerman, passed away today. He, along with Andy the Extra, was what made working on Game of Thrones great. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/bXCEmtitH2 — GamerOfThrones (@QuotebotMaster) December 26, 2019

Awful news about a Northern Ireland acting talent who was loved by the Game of Thrones cast and crew @News_Letter #GameofThrones https://t.co/FeAbJ4Mkp3 — Mark Rainey (@Mark_RaineyNL) December 27, 2019

Saddened to hear that our #ExtraFamily and #GoT Family lost one of our shining lights on Christmas Eve. So many deserving, heartfelt tributes have been paid to him. Thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. RIP #AndrewDunbar https://t.co/ct396Z4ZYR — Karen Marshall (@kfmarshall75) December 27, 2019

Dunbar’s funeral is due to take place in Portrush on Monday. He is survived by his mother, Edna, and brothers David and Alan.