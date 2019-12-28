Tributes paid after Game of Thrones actor passes away on Christmas Eve

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of actor Andrew Dunbar, who appeared on television show Game of Thrones.
Portrush native Dunbar, who was in his 30s, died suddenly at his Belfast home on Christmas Eve, according to Belfast Live.
Dunbar appeared as an extra in the show as well as serving as a body double for Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy.
He also had roles in Line of Duty and Derry Girls.
Among those paying tribute to the actor and DJ was extras agency The Extras Dept, for whom Dunbar worked.
In a Facebook post, they described him as a 'talented performer' who was 'adored' by those he worked with.
"He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again," they wrote.
One Twitter user said working with Dunbar was what made working on the hit show great.
Andrew Dunbar, a great man and loyal Stark bannerman, passed away today. He, along with Andy the Extra, was what made working on Game of Thrones great. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/bXCEmtitH2
Awful news about a Northern Ireland acting talent who was loved by the Game of Thrones cast and crew @News_Letter #GameofThrones https://t.co/FeAbJ4Mkp3
Saddened to hear that our #ExtraFamily and #GoT Family lost one of our shining lights on Christmas Eve. So many deserving, heartfelt tributes have been paid to him. Thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. RIP #AndrewDunbar https://t.co/ct396Z4ZYR
RIP to a great guy I had the immense pleasure of working with on Game of Thrones. A true gent who will be missed#AndrewDunbar #RIP #GoT #GameofThrones #filming #gentleman #hero pic.twitter.com/sPTkIrp3vc
Initially I wasn’t going to post anything but now I see the value in everyone sharing their thoughts on the loss of a good friend Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve. It’s good and healthy for us to share our memories of him and to know we are not alone in our grief. I have found it comforting to read what everyone has been posting in the past few days. For me, it really is simple. He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left. I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him. I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones. Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.
Dunbar’s funeral is due to take place in Portrush on Monday. He is survived by his mother, Edna, and brothers David and Alan.