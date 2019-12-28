Tributes paid after Game of Thrones actor passes away on Christmas Eve
(Film image: Getty)

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of actor Andrew Dunbar, who appeared on television show Game of Thrones.

Portrush native Dunbar, who was in his 30s, died suddenly at his Belfast home on Christmas Eve, according to Belfast Live.

Dunbar appeared as an extra in the show as well as serving as a body double for Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy.

He also had roles in Line of Duty and Derry Girls.

Among those paying tribute to the actor and DJ was extras agency The Extras Dept, for whom Dunbar worked.

In a Facebook post, they described him as a 'talented performer' who was 'adored' by those he worked with.

"He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again," they wrote.

One Twitter user said working with Dunbar was what made working on the hit show great.

View this post on Instagram

 

Initially I wasn’t going to post anything but now I see the value in everyone sharing their thoughts on the loss of a good friend Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve. It’s good and healthy for us to share our memories of him and to know we are not alone in our grief. I have found it comforting to read what everyone has been posting in the past few days. For me, it really is simple. He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left. I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him. I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones. Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.

A post shared by Graham Smith (@grahamsmith) on

Dunbar’s funeral is due to take place in Portrush on Monday. He is survived by his mother, Edna, and brothers David and Alan.

