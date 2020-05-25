Tributes paid as Liverpool’s Bishop Malone succumbs to Covid-19
Tributes paid as Liverpool’s Bishop Malone succumbs to Covid-19

BISHOP Vincent Malone, the auxiliary bishop of Liverpool Archdiocese, has died after contracting coronavirus.

He was admitted to the Royal Liverpool Hospital earlier this month but died on Monday, May 18.

Tributes have been paid to the bishop, who was born in Liverpool.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leading Catholic prelate in England and Wales, lived alongside the bishop in the city "as a fairly young priest".

He described Bishop Malone as having "endless patience" in his parish and ecclesiastical work, and always showing "unfailing courtesy with every person he met".

The Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon spoke of Bishop Malone’s “massive contribution to the life of the local church”.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Liverpool added: "It is with great sadness that the death is announced of the Right Reverend Vincent Malone, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Liverpool and Titular Bishop of Abora. May he rest in peace."

The bishop, ordained a priest in 1955, held many high posts, both academic and ecclesiastic, in Liverpool.

He was responsible for organising the northern English leg of Pope John Paul II's UK visit in 1982.

Bishop Malone is also remembered for his improvised outdoor Mass, which he led with a megaphone, on Liverpool Cathedral’s piazza on the day after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

