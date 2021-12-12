Tributes paid to 12-year-old boy who died in Co. Antrim collision
News

Tributes paid to 12-year-old boy who died in Co. Antrim collision

Aaron Webb (Image: PSNI / family handout0

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 12-year-old schoolboy who died after he was involved in a collision with a van.

Aaron Webb was rushed to hospital following the incident on the Lisburn Road outside Glenavy at 3.30pm on Friday.

However the schoolboy, from the Greater Lisburn area, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Alderman Stephen Martin, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, called the incident "every parent's worst nightmare".

"It was with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic and untimely death of young Aaron Webb following a road traffic collision outside Glenavy," he said in a statement on behalf of the council.

"It is every parent's worst nightmare and I can only imagine the pain that is shared by his family, friends and wider community.

"The whole community will be thinking of the Webb family now and in the coming days.

"Our prayers and deepest condolences are with them at this incredibly difficult time."

'Unimaginable pain'

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said his thoughts were with the youngster's family following the "heartbreaking" tragedy.

"Heartbreaking news. This is a horrific tragic [sic], words can't convey the unimaginable pain & agony the family will be going through," he posted on Twitter.

"My heart goes out to the entire family circle, my thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time of loss."

A statement from Magheragall Parish Church said the community would come together to remember Aaron.

"It was with great sadness that we heard the news this morning of the death of 12-year-old Aaron Webb on Lisburn Rd, Glenavy yesterday [Friday]," read the statement.

"As a parish, we join the community in remembering Aaron in our parish prayers and we will be praying for his family and his school friends from both primary and secondary school."

Witness appeal

The PSNI released a picture of Aaron as they appealed for witnesses.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," said the PSNI's Sergeant Braiden.

"Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

"The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm.

"We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.

"Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21."

