Cyclist dies in hospital following Mayo collision

A CYCLIST has died in hospital after being involved in a collision in Co. Mayo.

The man, aged in his 50s, collided with a vehicle on the N84 at Carrowkeel at around 9pm last night.

He was taken to University College Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N84 at Carrowkeel, Co Mayo around the time of the collision are also asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they add.

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