Irish Post Shop
Cyclist dies in hospital following Mayo collision
News

Cyclist dies in hospital following Mayo collision

A CYCLIST has died in hospital after being involved in a collision in Co. Mayo.

The man, aged in his 50s, collided with a vehicle on the N84 at Carrowkeel at around 9pm last night.

He was taken to University College Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N84 at Carrowkeel, Co Mayo around the time of the collision are also asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they add.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Collision, Cyclist, Mayo

Related
News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after man dies in collision in Co. Waterford

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Cyclist dies in hospital days after Kilkenny collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Girl, 5, dies in hospital after being struck by van

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 17 hours ago

Man who fled to Ireland is handed 34-year sentence for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 17 hours ago

Survivors of 1992 loyalist gun attack on Thierafurth Inn receive multi-million-pound settlement

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Senator blasts 'disturbing' rise in women's deaths in Ireland after American woman dies in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Arrest after Dublin assault leaves man in critical condition

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Man jailed over 'tragic and avoidable' death of colleague in Newry workplace incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 23 hours ago

Irish Pensioners keep community spirit alive with monthly tea dance in East London

By: Mark Murphy