Tributes paid to 'bright, loving boy' who died in quad bike collision in Co. Armagh

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 13-year-old boy who died in a quad bike collision in Co. Armagh.

Tiarnán Trainor was fatally injured following the incident on the Low Road in Killeavy on Thursday.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he tragically passed away.

'Infectious personality'

St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, where Tiarnán was a pupil, paid tribute to the popular teenager.

"The school community is heartbroken by the news of the death of our esteemed pupil, Tiarnán Trainor RIP," read a statement.

"Tiarnán was a much-loved and popular Year 10 pupil who was recently elected by his peers to serve on the Student Council.

"Tiarnán had an infectious personality and was well known throughout the school as a lorry fanatic.

"He took full part in last year's Ski Trip and enjoyed a number of weeks last summer at Coláiste Mhuire Loch an Iúir in the Donegal Gaeltacht."

It added: "Following the return of pupils to school next week, the Education Authority's Critical Incident Team, as well as school staff, will be available to help and support pupils at this very sad time.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Tiarnán's family, to his friends and to everyone who knew him.

"May the Lord grant rest to his eternal soul. St Paul, pray for him."

Tiarnán’s primary school in Jonesborough also paid tribute to the 'lively and spirited boy'.

"On behalf of the staff, governors and pupils of Jonesborough Primary School, we wish to extend our deep and sincere sympathy to the family and loved ones of our past pupil, Tiarnán Trainor," read a statement.

"It was with deep sadness that we learned of his tragic accident.

"As a community we stand in compassion with Tiarnán's family, understanding that words cannot soothe the heartbreak of loss nor grief, especially when a life ends so prematurely.

"Tiarnán was a warm, lively and spirited boy, who will be fondly remembered by all.

"May he rest in peace."

'Much loved and very valued'

Meanwhile, Tiarnán’s GAA club described him as a 'bright, loving boy'.

"As a GAA club and community, we are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our young players," read a statement from Killeavy GAA.

"Like all our younger members, Tiarnán was a much-loved and very valued part of our club family.

"Our main duty at this time is to respect Tiarnán's family, friends and teammates and to support them in their grief and help them navigate their way through the coming days.

"In doing so we want to remember Tiarnán as the bright, loving boy he was and who was loved by so many.

"As a club we will be supporting our younger team members and Tiarnán's friends and will gather together to support and guide them, but also to share many happy memories we have of him and to honour the precious time we had with him as part of Killeavy GAC.

"May he Rest in Peace."

Tiarnán's funeral is due to take place on Tuesday at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Jonesborough.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision,

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has camera footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CW 785 of January 2.