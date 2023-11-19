Tributes paid to 'cherished son' as police name teen who died in Co. Down collision

POLICE have named a teenager who died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Down this weekend.

Cathal McCrory, 18, was a front-seat passenger in a Volkswagen Golf when it was involved in a collision on the Circular Road in Katesbridge at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Sadly, Mr McCrory was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a second passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

The two have since been discharged.

Following the incident, St Patrick's College in Banbridge paid tribute to their 'lovely' former pupil.

"The community of Saint Patrick's College are devastated to learn of the death of highly regarded past pupil, Cathal McCrory," read a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCrory family at this difficult time.

"May the lovely Cathal Rest In Peace."

The college added that it will be open on Sunday from 1-3pm to support past and present members of the school community.

'Absolutely devastating'

Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance MLA for Lagan Valley, offered her condolences to Mr McCrory's family, saying the community would be 'wrapping them all in prayers and support'.

"Absolutely devastating news coming out of Dromore today," she added.

"Thoughts & prayers are with the entire McCrory family circle as they come to terms with the death of their cherished son, Cathal."

Her words were echoed by Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard.

"Tragic news with the death of a young man following a road traffic collision in Katesbridge this morning," said the MP for South Down.

"My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time & hope his friends who were injured make a full recovery.

"I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene & know the community will rally round the families affected in the time ahead."

Police have appealed for information and have asked any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone travelling in the area from 12-12.30am and who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101.