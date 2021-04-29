Tributes paid to Irish-American moon landing astronaut Michael Collins following death aged 90

TRIBUTES HAVE been paid to moon landing astronaut Michael Collins, who has passed away at the age of 90.

Collins took part in the 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission alongside Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, which famously placed the human race on the moon for the very first time.

While Collins himself did not walk on the moon, he served as command module pilot,manning the ship as Aldrin and Armstrong explored the moon beneath him-- gaining the nickname 'the loneliest man in history'.

The astronaut's grandfather, Jeremiah Bernard Collins, emigrated from Dunmanway, Co. Cork in the early 1860s to Cincinnati, Ohio in the United States.

His family announced his passing yesterday, stating he had died "after a valiant battle with cancer."