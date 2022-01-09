Tributes paid to young Irishman who died after being struck by train in London

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young Irishman who died after being struck by a train in London.

Connor Marron, 19, originally from Ahoghill in Co. Antrim, died in the incident at Hornsey Station in the early hours of Sunday, January 2.

It is believed he had travelled to London with friends to watch the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Marron's funeral is due to take place in his hometown on Tuesday.

Talented sportsman

Marron's Gaelic club, Roger Casements of Portglenone, said they were 'devastated' by the news.

"This morning we received the devastating news of the death of one of our young footballers, Connor Marron," they wrote on Facebook.

"Connor represented Sean Stinsons and Casements at underage level and enjoyed great success as a player and team captain through the juvenile ranks.

"In 2015 he captained the Sean Stinson's Óg Sport team, which competed in the All-Ireland Series in Donegal.

"Last year he made his debut for Casements senior reserves and would have no doubt gone on to play at senior level.

"Son of former chairman Fergal, Connor was often found at O'Cahan Park alongside his father, friends and teammates.

"Along with football, snooker was Connor's other passion.

"He excelled at this, winning numerous tournaments including the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at age 12.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to Connor's parents Fergal and Sharon, his little sister Caoimhe and the entire Marron and Doherty families."

'Bright future'

Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin MLA for Antrim North, said the Portglenone community was 'shocked and saddened' by the tragic death.

"The community are shocked and very saddened to learn about the death of Connor Marron," he said.

"Conor was a talented sportsman with a bright future ahead of him.

"His death is such a terrible tragedy for his family and friends and I extend my sympathies and condolences to them at this sad time."

The Northern Ireland Pool Association (NIPA) also offered their condolences, saying Marron 'touched the lives of all who knew him'.

"Connor was a lovely young fella who lit up the room whenever he walked in,” a statement read.

"He had a great sense of humour and touched the lives of all who knew him.

"He was a very talented pool player and represented the NIPA at both National and International level.

"He will be sadly missed by us all."

'In our prayers'

Marron also played soccer for the Ballymena United Youth Academy, winning the NIBFA Cup in 2013.

In a statement, the club offered their condolences to the young man's family.

"Ballymena United Youth Academy are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former player, Connor Marron," read the statement.

"Connor played in our successful 2002 team, who won the NIBFA cup in 2013.

"The club would like to offer our sincere condolences to Connor's family and friends at this sad time.

"Connor will be in our thoughts and prayers.

"Once a Sky Blue, always a Sky Blue."

Marron's funeral takes place on Tuesday, January 11 at St Mary's Church in Portglenone, followed by burial at Aughnahoy Cemetery.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which helps families repatriate loved ones back to Ireland if they have died abroad.