Tributes pour in for young Laois Garda, who loved his GAA and family this week
News

Tributes pour in for young Laois Garda, who loved his GAA and family this week

Laois Garda Adrian Kelly (Image: rip.ie)

A WAVE OF CODOLENCES AND TRIBUTES have been sent to the family of a Laois Garda and talented GAA player, who died on Wednesday. 

Adrian Kelly passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice in Limerick this week. 

Adrian a father-of-two was a native to Killoscully in Tipperary but was employed as a Garda in Borris-in-Ossory in Laois. 

The Garda played a huge part in his local GAA club in Ballaghmore(Laois), as both a coach and hurler. 

According to the Irish Mirror Adrian leaves behind his "loving" wife Maria, and two daughters Sarah and Emma, and was pre-deceased by his baby son David. 

The Laois community have come together to remember him. 

The Laois Offaly branch of An Garda Síochána posted on Facebook: 

‘It is with great sadness we learned of the death yesterday of Garda Adrian Kelly of Borris in Ossary Garda station. 

Adrian was a highly regarded friend and colleague and served the people of Rathdowney and Borris in Ossary with distinction, a very competitive sportsman, a proud Ballinahinch and Tipperary man and a devoted husband and father. 

‘He lived and worked within the community he served, and hurled with his local Kyle GAA Club. 

Our sympathies go out to his wife Maria, his daughters Sarah and Emma and all the Kelly family. 

May Adrian rest in peace, Ar dheis De go raibh a anam,’ they wrote on Facebook. 

A host of people paid their respects on RIP.ie 

One person said: 'May his gentle soul rest in peace in Heaven and may God give his family and friends the strength to cope with his sad loss.' 

Another said: 'Loyalty and intelligence were two of Adrian's greatest qualities, in life, sport and family. 

Have no doubt he'd have progressed through the ranks, seeing how he conducted himself with people and investigated cases, a lively personality and work ethic. 

Had the pleasure of working with him as sergeant in Rathdowney, our Tipperary roots ensured we got on well from the start. 

Braved his illness with courage, humour and resolute determination, much like how he played his hurling. 

A kinder soul and gent you’d do well to meet. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his cherished family and colleagues, wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents and brothers, immediate and extended relations, and to Paul Wilson who soldiered with Adrian for many years, supporting him throughout his battle. 

Deepest sympathy and love to you all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.' 



 

Mr Kelly will be reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. His funeral mass will take place on Friday at 2 pm in St. Moula’s Church, Ballaghmore. His burial will be held afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

See More: GAA

Related

Tributes pour in for Kate Moran the Galway camogie player, who lost her life in a freak accident on Monday
News 2 weeks ago

Tributes pour in for Kate Moran the Galway camogie player, who lost her life in a freak accident on Monday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

GAA commentator Marty Morrissey's mother Peggy has died in a Clare car crash
News 4 months ago

GAA commentator Marty Morrissey's mother Peggy has died in a Clare car crash

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin's Cormac Costello denies assault at game he was a spectator at
News 5 months ago

Dublin's Cormac Costello denies assault at game he was a spectator at

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup
Sport 4 hours ago

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer
Sport 6 hours ago

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism
News 7 hours ago

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism

By: Connell McHugh

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night
Sport 7 hours ago

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Counting begins in Stormont Assembly election
News 8 hours ago

Counting begins in Stormont Assembly election

By: Connell McHugh