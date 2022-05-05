A WAVE OF CODOLENCES AND TRIBUTES have been sent to the family of a Laois Garda and talented GAA player, who died on Wednesday.

Adrian Kelly passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice in Limerick this week.

Adrian a father-of-two was a native to Killoscully in Tipperary but was employed as a Garda in Borris-in-Ossory in Laois.

The Garda played a huge part in his local GAA club in Ballaghmore(Laois), as both a coach and hurler.

According to the Irish Mirror Adrian leaves behind his "loving" wife Maria, and two daughters Sarah and Emma, and was pre-deceased by his baby son David.

The Laois community have come together to remember him.

The Laois Offaly branch of An Garda Síochána posted on Facebook:

‘It is with great sadness we learned of the death yesterday of Garda Adrian Kelly of Borris in Ossary Garda station.

Adrian was a highly regarded friend and colleague and served the people of Rathdowney and Borris in Ossary with distinction, a very competitive sportsman, a proud Ballinahinch and Tipperary man and a devoted husband and father.

‘He lived and worked within the community he served, and hurled with his local Kyle GAA Club.

Our sympathies go out to his wife Maria, his daughters Sarah and Emma and all the Kelly family.

May Adrian rest in peace, Ar dheis De go raibh a anam,’ they wrote on Facebook.

A host of people paid their respects on RIP.ie

One person said: 'May his gentle soul rest in peace in Heaven and may God give his family and friends the strength to cope with his sad loss.'

Another said: 'Loyalty and intelligence were two of Adrian's greatest qualities, in life, sport and family.

Have no doubt he'd have progressed through the ranks, seeing how he conducted himself with people and investigated cases, a lively personality and work ethic.

Had the pleasure of working with him as sergeant in Rathdowney, our Tipperary roots ensured we got on well from the start.

Braved his illness with courage, humour and resolute determination, much like how he played his hurling.

A kinder soul and gent you’d do well to meet. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his cherished family and colleagues, wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents and brothers, immediate and extended relations, and to Paul Wilson who soldiered with Adrian for many years, supporting him throughout his battle.

Deepest sympathy and love to you all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.'



Book of condolence opened for late Garda and hurler: A book of condolence will be open from 3pm on Wednesday in Borris-in-Ossory Garda Station for the late Garda Adrian Kelly. https://t.co/k10pKcX2IM — Hoganstand Tipperary (@HStipperary) May 4, 2022



Mr Kelly will be reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. His funeral mass will take place on Friday at 2 pm in St. Moula’s Church, Ballaghmore. His burial will be held afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.