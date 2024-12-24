Tributes to Kildare man killed in 'tragic accident'

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father-of-one who was killed in a horror accident in Kildare.

Jason Hallahan died after the car he was driving went into the Grand Canal at Grangeclare West in Kilmeague at around 8pm on December 22.

The Prosperous native was removed from the water and treated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement his family confirmed he died “tragically, following an accident”.

Tributes have been paid since his death, with the McNulty family claiming “it was a pleasure to have known him over all those years”, before adding that they would miss his “big smiles and cheery hellos”.

Adam Lewis described Mr Hallahan as “an amazing guy and true gent”.

“His laugh would fill a room, he’ll be deeply missed,” he added.

Mr Hallahan, who was aged in his 40s, leaves behind his daughter Evelyn, partner Sharon, mother Patricia and father Seamus.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2.30pm on Monday, December 30 in Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel followed by cremation.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time are asked to provide it to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.