Tributes to ‘kind, gentle’ man who died following collision in Limerick

A MAN who died following a collision in Limerick has been remembered as “the most gentle of souls”.

James Forde died on November 26 after he was hit by a car while on the Ennis Road at around 2pm.

Gardaí investigating the collision confirmed that the car involved, a maroon-coloured Ford Focus, “failed to remain at the scene”.

The car has since been recovered and a man, aged in his 30s, has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

Mr Forde, who was aged in his 50s, died following the collision, the police force added.

Confirming his death, his family said he died “following an accident, surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Limerick”.

Friends and family have since paid tribute.

“I am so sorry to hear of the tragic passing of James,” Niamh Rattigan said.

“I have such lovely memories of working together with this kind gentle man for 15 years,” she added.

“What a loss he is to his family.”

Paul O’Grady remembered him as “the most gentle of souls”.

Mr Forde, who hailed from Clareview in Limerick, leaves behind his mother Anne and siblings Áine, Fintan, Stephen, Walter, Mary, Victor, Paula, Fergal and David.

He is predeceased by his father Joe.

Funeral Mass takes place at Christ the King Church in Caheradavin tomorrow (November 29) at 11.30am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Gardaí investigating the collision have appealed to witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with any information on the movements of the Ford Focus around the time of the incident is asked to contact Gardaí,” they said.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.