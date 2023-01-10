Trooper Shane Kearney no longer in critical condition

SHANE KEARNEY, an Irish soldier who was injured in an attack in Lebanon last month, is no longer critical and his condition is now described as stable, according to the Defence Forces.

The 23-year-old Irish UN peacekeeper sustained blunt force trauma to the head when the armoured UN vehicle he was travelling in was attacked in the coastal Lebanese village of Al-Aqbiya in December.

He was later flown to Dublin on a "specially equipped, contracted medical aircraft".

His colleague Private Seán Rooney was shot and killed in the attack and later repatriated to Ireland. His funeral took place shortly before Christmas.

Trooper Kearney continues to recover in Beaumont Hospital.

"He is responding very well to treatment and is no longer critical with his condition now described as stable," a statement from the Defence Forces said.

It said medical staff are satisfied with his "continued and steady progress".

"The Defence Forces and Tpr Shane Kearney's family wish to thank everyone for all the support that they continue to receive," the statement concluded.