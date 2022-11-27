TV presenter Irwin claims contract was not renewed after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

JONNIE IRWIN, former presenter of A Place in the Sun, has claimed he was paid off and his contact not renewed after he told production bosses he was dying from cancer.

Irwin, whose father is from Ireland, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, which had spread to his brain.

However, he told The Sun that when he revealed his diagnosis to producers, he was paid off and never filmed for the show again.

Irwin, who had presented the Channel 4 property show since 2004, added that he was willing and able to continue working on the show but felt he wasn't supported.

Freeform Productions, the company behind A Place in the Sun, has issued a statement saying 'no stone was left unturned' to enable Irwin to carry on.

Diagnosis

Irwin said he made producers aware of his diagnosis while filming in Italy in 2020.

He told The Sun that he was subsequently paid for the rest of the season but that his contract was not renewed, despite producers knowing he wanted to continue.

He added that he offered to provided medical evidence from his doctors and oncologist that he was fit to work, but was dissuaded.

According to Irwin, producers told him they didn't think they could get insurance to cover him for the show, which films in various locations around the world.

'Deeply saddened'

Irwin continues to work on BBC's Escape to the Country and at A Place in the Sun exhibitions in Britain.

In their statement, Freeform Productions said they were unable to obtain the necessary insurance to allow Irwin to continue working.

"Jonnie has been a hugely important part of the A Place in The Sun family for over 18 years and all of us were deeply saddened by his diagnosis," read the statement.

"Much loved by everyone on the production, no stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

"Whilst we were unable to continue to film abroad with him, we're delighted that he was able to remain as part of the team in the UK for exhibitions.

"We of course understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time."

Irwin also told Good Morning Britain this week that he wants to make the most of his remaining time with his three sons — three-year-old Rex and two-year-old twins Cormac and Rafa.

"Now's about making memories," he said.

"I’m probably going hard on it because I know my children are so young, they probably won't remember me."