Twitter reacts brilliantly to worldwide Facebook outage
News

Twitter reacts brilliantly to worldwide Facebook outage

A photo taken on October 21, 2020 shows the logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille. - A powerhouse line-up of earnings releases on Thursday is expected to show that giants of Big Tech are on firm financial footing despite turbulent politics and the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Twitter and Google-parent Alphabet are all slated to disclose how their businesses faired in the third quarter of this year. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

TWITTER responded in the best possible way to the worldwide Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage which last over six hours on Monday.

At around 4:45pm (Irish time), the first reports of problems came flooding in to Facebook HQ, and they wouldn't be properly fixed until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The face of social media changed drastically in a matter of hours, as users streamed over to Twitter and TikTok in search of online refuge.

Twitter, aware of the unique position they were in, tweeted: "Hello literally everyone."

The account gained around a million followers during the six-hour outage which saw users unable to access Facebook, as well as Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

A whopping €50 billion was wiped off Facebook's value overnight, and the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost an estimated €7 billion of his personal fortune thanks to the outage.

The problems were blamed on a "faulty configuration change", which is understood to have been performed internally, though Facebook refused to specify who executed the change and whether or not it was planned.

The hunt has now begun to find the individual responsible for the error, which is thought to have cost the global economy around €250 million.

See More: Facebook, Social Media, Twitter

Related

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for over six hours as company's value drops by €50 billion overnight
News 54 minutes ago

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for over six hours as company's value drops by €50 billion overnight

By: Harry Brent

Irish café refuses to open indoor dining to protest against 'discriminatory' new law
News 2 months ago

Irish café refuses to open indoor dining to protest against 'discriminatory' new law

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump is suing Twitter, Google and Facebook for 'censoring' him
News 2 months ago

Donald Trump is suing Twitter, Google and Facebook for 'censoring' him

By: Harry Brent

Latest

‘A brilliant woman’ – Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson gushes over his ‘amazing’ Irish mammy
Entertainment 33 minutes ago

‘A brilliant woman’ – Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson gushes over his ‘amazing’ Irish mammy

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish Show Jumping team Score Excellent Runner-up Finish in Longines FEI Nations Cup Final, Barcelona
News 1 hour ago

Irish Show Jumping team Score Excellent Runner-up Finish in Longines FEI Nations Cup Final, Barcelona

By: Frank Collins

Pope Francis calls for urgent action to fight climate change
News 19 hours ago

Pope Francis calls for urgent action to fight climate change

By: Harry Brent

Why have video games become so popular?
News 19 hours ago

Why have video games become so popular?

By: Irish Post

New Zealand drops 'zero-covid' approach as Jacinda Ardern admits country has failed to totally eliminate virus
News 20 hours ago

New Zealand drops 'zero-covid' approach as Jacinda Ardern admits country has failed to totally eliminate virus

By: Harry Brent