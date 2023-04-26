Two arrested after charity cash stolen from Derry church

TWO people have been arrested after money was stolen from charity boxes in a Derry church.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the church in the Pennyburn area of the city at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Later than evening, officers on patrol in the Strand Road area of the city located a vehicle matching the description of a car suspected of having been used in the theft.

Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The pair remain in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon and saw anything suspicious is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2285 of April 25.