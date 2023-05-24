Two arrested by detectives investigating murder of Sean O'Neill

DETECTIVES investigating the murder last week of Sean O'Neill in Hayes, West London have arrested two men.

Mr O'Neill, 30, of Hayes, was found with stab injuries in the Reynolds Road area of the town shortly before 7pm on Thursday, May 18.

He later died at the scene.

Mr O'Neill's family, who are being supported by officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, expressed their sorrow at the 'violent and cruel' manner of his death.

"We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Sean," they said in a statement.

"It is especially difficult given the violent and cruel way that it has happened.

"He was incredibly loved and we have been overwhelmed by all of the kind words that have been shared about him from those who knew him."

Earlier disorder

On Tuesday morning, two men in the nearby West Drayton area were arrested on suspicion of murder following the execution of a warrant by detectives.

Meanwhile, on Monday, two warrants were also executed in the vicinity of the attack as part of enquiries.

Detectives believe the attack on Mr O'Neill is linked to earlier incidents of disorder on the day of his death.

These involved two groups of men in and around the Yeading Lane and Willow Tree Lane area of Hayes at around 4.45pm on Thursday, May 18.

"Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed this disorder in the area or the attack on the victim on Thursday, particularly between 18.30hrs and 19.30hrs," said Detective Inspector Kevin Martin.

"You will be supported by our team and could help our enquiries by identifying those responsible."

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 6840/18May.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.