Two boys convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel to be sentenced today

TWO TEENAGERS who were convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel in May 2018 will today appear in court to have their sentence handed down.

The boys, known only as Boy A and Boy B due to their age, were both aged 13 when they lured Miss Kriegel to an abandoned house in Lucan, Dublin and murdered her.

Now aged 15, both were unanimously convicted of her murder during a high-profile court case earlier this year.

Boy A was also convicted of the aggravated and violent sexual assault of Miss Kriegel.

The sentence hearing will be presided over by Justice Paul McDermott, who was on Friday given psychiatric and psychological reports on the two boys in order for him to make an informed decision on the length of the sentence.

The hearing is likely to take a full day, with a summary of evidence to be presented by a garda detective inspector.

Miss Kriegel’s parents will be in attendance and are expected to make a statement.

Ana Kriegel was adopted from Russia as a baby by Patric and Geraldine Kriegel and raised in Co Kildare.

Earlier this year, as Mr and Mrs Kriegel left court after the boys were found guilty of their daughter’s murder, they told reporters:

“Ana was a dream come true for us and she always will be”.